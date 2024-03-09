Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Allient in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allient’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Allient stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Allient has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

