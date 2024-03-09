Roth Capital Comments on CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CECO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.84 million, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

