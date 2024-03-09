Roth Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GENK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $6.07 on Friday. GEN Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

