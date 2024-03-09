Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELVA. Roth Mkm began coverage on Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 million and a PE ratio of 199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

