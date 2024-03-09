Roth Capital Weighs in on Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helius Medical Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($8.73) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Helius Medical Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Insider Activity at Helius Medical Technologies

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.