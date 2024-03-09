Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 568,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,440 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

