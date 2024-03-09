Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Stock Price Up 12%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.
