Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Savaria Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Savaria

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

