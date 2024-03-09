Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $141.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $142.73.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Stories

