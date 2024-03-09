Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,455 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGY opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

