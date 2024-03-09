Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 879 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $729,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 63,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,496.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,451.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.37. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.