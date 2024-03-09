Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,681.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,632,654.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,999 shares of company stock worth $8,756,342. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

