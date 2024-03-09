Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,366 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

