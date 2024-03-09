Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $243.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

