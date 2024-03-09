Scotiabank Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $100.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

DSGX opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,108,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

