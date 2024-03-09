Sean Compton Sells 3,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.