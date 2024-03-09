SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,375,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,344,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,848 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

