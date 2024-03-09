Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.40) to GBX 820 ($10.41) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.22) to GBX 1,070 ($13.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.88).

Entain Stock Performance

About Entain

LON ENT opened at GBX 747 ($9.48) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 939.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 959.46. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 746.80 ($9.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

