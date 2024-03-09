SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 4,345.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

