Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $27.90. 306,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 933% from the average session volume of 29,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

