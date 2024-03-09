Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $27.90. 306,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 933% from the average session volume of 29,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
