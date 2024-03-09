SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

