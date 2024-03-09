Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

SNA opened at $295.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

