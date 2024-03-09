SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.32. 26,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 16,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

