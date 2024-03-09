Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

