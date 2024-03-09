SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Trading Up 0.5%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 25,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.57% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.