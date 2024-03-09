Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Up 1.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 796,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,427,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

