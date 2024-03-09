Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €29.35 ($31.90) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

