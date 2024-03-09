Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

