Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

