STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,813,000 after purchasing an additional 413,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $46.95 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.