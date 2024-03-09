StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Stock Down 8.0 %

BGI stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.