StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.99 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.