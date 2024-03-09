StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

