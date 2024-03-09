StockNews.com Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Agilysys has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,511,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,520,041.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,265,529 shares of company stock valued at $103,243,739. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilysys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

