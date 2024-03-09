StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 638,309 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,982 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,411,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 262,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 173,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

