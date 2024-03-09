StockNews.com Downgrades WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Sell

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WaFd Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WaFd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

