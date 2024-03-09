StockNews.com Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Sell

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WAL opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

