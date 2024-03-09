StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

TWOU opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

