StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE:AJX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.