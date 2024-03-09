StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What is a Dividend King?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.