StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

