StockNews.com Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

