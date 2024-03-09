StockNews.com Upgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to “Hold”

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

