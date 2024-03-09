StockNews.com Upgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Strong-Buy

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE MYE opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $781.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

