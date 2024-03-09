Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $103.77 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,660,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

