Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Down 1.2%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.85). 244,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 545,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,111.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

