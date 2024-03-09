Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 9.94%.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
