Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 9.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

