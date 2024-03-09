Susquehanna Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $410.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.