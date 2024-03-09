Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.36.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.