Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 5.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 103,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 700,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Taoping Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

