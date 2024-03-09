TD Securities Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$72.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.12.

TOU opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.21.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,480 shares of company stock worth $1,070,807. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

